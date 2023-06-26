The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later
It's the one year anniversary of the Enyobeni Tavern disaster, which saw 21 teenagers mysteriously die at the Eastern Cape shebeen.
The families of the deceased say they are still seeking justice for the deaths of their children.
Initially thought to have been the result of a stampede, the cause of death for the 21 teenagers is still unclear.
Though post-postmortems have been conducted, their results remain inconclusive. A commemorative service for the victims of the disaster is expected to be held at the Scenery Park Community Hall.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Khululekile Ncandana, one of the parents of the Enyobeni victims.
Well, it's been painful and it's just sadness. We are still trying to get information or to get results, as we don't have anything on hand which says to us, what killed our children.Khululekile Ncandana, parent of one the Enyobeni victims
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
ANC wraps up their Western Cape electoral conference
-
DA's Nqaba Bhanga faces suspension after inflammatory Facebook post
-
News24 report on the 'captured' status of Deputy President Paul Mashatile
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later
