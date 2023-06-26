Hyundai intensifies testing on new performance EV





In the lead-up to its global launch, Hyundai has been putting the final touches on the IONIQ 5 N.

Over the last few years, the Korean carmaker has been making an admirable effort to elevate the 'N' moniker to the same heights as VW's GTI and Merc's AMG performance labels and the consensus is that they have largely succeeded. The IONIQ 5 N though, is among the first cars to try and add that performance label to an electric vehicle.

The latest step to achieve this has seen Hyundai grind the IONIQ N against the challenges of the legendary European testing centre, the Nürburgring, which has acted as a proving ground for cars like the Nissan GT-R, Audi R8 and Lamborghini Aventador.

“The Nürburgring is where every N model is honed to the Nth degree, so our first high-performance, all-electric N model must also prove itself here,” said Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of N Brand and Motorsport at the Hyundai Motor Company.

“The IONIQ 5 N has just completed its 10 000 km durability test on the Nordschleife, which is an important milestone that proves the vehicle’s high endurance and racetrack capability. We have now begun our second 10 000 km test to push the IONIQ 5 N's limits.” Hyundai's efforts will hopefully yield excellent results as the company seeks to establish the IONIQ 5 N as both a weekend warrior and a daily driver. The non-N badged variant has already been given lots of praise by the motoring community, with the car securing the World Car of the Year title at the 2022 World Car Awards.

Hyundai South Africa has yet to confirm if the car will make it to local shores.