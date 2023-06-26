Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award





The Jeep Avenger has previously been named 'Best Small Car', 'Best Family SUV' and 'Electric Car of the Year'

This is Jeep's first foray into all-electric vehicles

Jeep's Avenger seems to be the electric car of choice in Europe with the American 4x4 brand having to make a little more space on its awards mantle.

The company announced that the Avenger has been awarded the 'Small BEV Autovista Group Residual Value Award'. While that mouthful of an accolade isn't perhaps as buzz worthy as the car's other plaudits (the car having previously taken home the 'Best Small Car', 'Best Family SUV' and 'Electric Car of the Year'), it is yet another sign that Jeep is on the right track with its electrification strategy.

Electric cars are still a new segment in the market, so many potential buyers still have anxiety about the cars maintaining value over the long term and potential pitfalls if they decide to sell later. Without getting too deep into the weeds of how they conducted the study, the Autovista group pitted 26 cars against each other to determine which would hold its value best over the long term.

Jeep's Avenger came out on top, and while the milestone is significant for Jeep, it also shows that there is a long-term future for electric vehicles.

The Avenger is a cool compact SUV that's only four meters long, perfect for active folks who need SUV practicality with a small footprint. Early reviews have noted plenty of room and storage options, highlighting its super practical capability for everyday use. The Avenger rocks a unique 400-volt electric motor with 115 kilowatts and 260 Nm of serious torque, plus a fresh 54 kWh battery. According to Jeep, you can go up to 400 miles on a full charge.

The Jeep Avenger is just the beginning of the electrification revolution for the Jeep brand. They've got four more all-electric rides planned to hit the streets by 2025. The company is aiming to make all their sales in Europe purely electric by 2030.

Jeep has said the Avenger is currently under consideration for a local release, but stopped short of confirming a South African launch.

