[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor





Adam Gilchrist speaks to Africa Melane about trending global news which includes Toronto's mayoral elections today... the catch? There are 102 candidates including a dog - making this a historic political event.

Gilchrist reports that it is "election day" for the city of Toronto in Canada so citizens will select a mayor for their city from a historic total of 102 candidates.

Gilchrist asks, how do you decide to select a mayor from 102 candidates? Gilchrist doesn't have the answer but he does have a candidate who stands out - Molly.

Molly - the six-year-old wolf-husky canine candidate and her owner Toby Heaps, are running for a unique promise which is to "Stop the Salt Assault" on Toronto roads during the winter which goes against over-salting roads which apparently damages dogs' paws.

Gilchrist suggests that there are so many mayoral candidates because the cost to enter the political race is about R3700 ($200).

Of course, the canine candidate's entry is making global headlines - it's a 'ruff' job after all.

