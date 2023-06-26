Star Wars icon C-3PO is coming to Comic Con Africa in Joburg!





Attention all 'Star Wars' fans!

Beloved golden droid C-3PO, portrayed by Anthony Daniels, is coming to Johannesburg this September.

He will be bringing the iconic character’s linguistic skills and witty banter as a guest at Comic Con Africa.

With his distinctive voice and performance, Daniels’ depiction of the intelligent droid made him a household name worldwide.

He is the only actor to have starred in all nine 'Star Wars' films, as well as the television series'.

At Comic Con Africa, fans will have a chance to meet Daniels, snap a quick picture and get his insights from behind the scenes of 'Star Wars'.

Tickets to Comic Con Africa Johannesburg are still available on Howler here.

