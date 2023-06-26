Star Wars icon C-3PO is coming to Comic Con Africa in Joburg!
Attention all 'Star Wars' fans!
Beloved golden droid C-3PO, portrayed by Anthony Daniels, is coming to Johannesburg this September.
He will be bringing the iconic character’s linguistic skills and witty banter as a guest at Comic Con Africa.
With his distinctive voice and performance, Daniels’ depiction of the intelligent droid made him a household name worldwide.
He is the only actor to have starred in all nine 'Star Wars' films, as well as the television series'.
At Comic Con Africa, fans will have a chance to meet Daniels, snap a quick picture and get his insights from behind the scenes of 'Star Wars'.
Tickets to Comic Con Africa Johannesburg are still available on Howler here.
This article first appeared on 947 : Star Wars icon C-3PO is coming to Comic Con Africa in Joburg!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Daniels03.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'
Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.Read More
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'Read More
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award
The Avenger just can't stop winning.Read More
Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy
In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy.Read More
Hyundai intensifies testing on new performance EV
Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N crushes it at Nürburgring ahead of its launch.Read More
[WATCH] LOL!! An employee defies all odds and drives 2 kilometers to work
"That’s literally me.. a song doesn’t finish before I get to work 😂😂😂😂 unless there’s load shedding... then two songs."Read More
Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing
Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago.Read More
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician
Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet.Read More
[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young
Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) chats about developing money management skills while you're young.Read More