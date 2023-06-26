[WATCH] Shopper getting mega-saving deals on groceries goes viral
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Are you a shopper who always looks for mega-saving shopping deals?
A woman who bagged some savings on groceries from Makro is going viral.
She posted a video showing food items and cleaning detergents for R1800 from the retail outlet.
@sheisndeka that mayonnaise is enough to last me till next year 😌 #groceryhaul #groceryshopping #bulkgroceryshopping #makrosa ♬ original sound - kakes 💜
