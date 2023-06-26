[WATCH] LOL!! An employee defies all odds and drives 2 kilometers to work
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How far is home from your workplace? Do you drive or use public transport to get there?
Is there anyone you know who lives close to work but prefers driving rather than walking?
You will laugh knowing that someone is driving a mere 2 KM from home to work.
Watch the video below.
Imagine 😂😂🙆♂️ pic.twitter.com/163O3lLnjC' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) June 25, 2023
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'
Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.Read More
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'Read More
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award
The Avenger just can't stop winning.Read More
Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy
In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy.Read More
Hyundai intensifies testing on new performance EV
Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N crushes it at Nürburgring ahead of its launch.Read More
Star Wars icon C-3PO is coming to Comic Con Africa in Joburg!
Star Wars fans are in for a treat as C-3PO, played by Anthony Daniels, heads to Joburg for Comic Con Africa.Read More
Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing
Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago.Read More
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician
Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet.Read More
[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young
Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) chats about developing money management skills while you're young.Read More