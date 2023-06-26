Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing? AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, ex... 26 June 2023 3:03 PM
Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life. 26 June 2023 2:53 PM
The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later All the news you need to know. 26 June 2023 2:00 PM
View all Local
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?' Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa. 26 June 2023 3:11 PM
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.' 26 June 2023 1:23 PM
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award The Avenger just can't stop winning. 26 June 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
View all Sport
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July. 26 June 2023 2:37 PM
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would. 26 June 2023 1:11 PM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead. 26 June 2023 12:24 PM
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
View all Africa
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show

26 June 2023 2:37 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Elton John

The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July.

Sir Elton John made history closing the Glastonbury festival in Pilton over the weekend as he brought glitter, sparkles, iconic hits and an emotional goodbye to the stage.

In his speech, the singer alludes that this gig might be his last in England.

Glastonbury will be John's last ever United Kingdom performance, his final ever tour set to end in Stockholm on 8 July.

The 76-year-old British icon told the Glastonbury crowd, "I never thought I'd ever play Glastonbury. It's a very special and emotional night for me – it might be my very last show in England, in Great Britain, so I'd better play well and entertain you. And I really appreciate all the outfits and everything. Amazing."

The Rocket Man singer also acknowledges what a career-defining moment performing in Glastonbury, the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world is, and put on a farewell show of a lifetime.

Resplendent in gold, Elton John chose his version of Pinball Wizard to open, a song he has not played in 10 years but a brilliant choice to make his mark and went on to sing Crocodile Rock, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting, I'm Still Standing, Your Song and Rocket Man - the singer delivered hit after hit without missing a beat.

But that's not all, other highlights of Elton John's iconic final performance included:

• Introducing a new artist on stage with him, Jacob Lusk of Gabriels and The London Community Gospel Choir

• Welcoming 'The Killers' Brandon Flowers to the stage, telling the crowd the star was "the first person I thought of" to bring onto stage to play "Tiny Dancer" together

• Dua Lipa appearing on screen to sing along with Elton John and the crowd

• Paying tribute to the late George Michael, his "friend" and "inspiration"

• Closing the set with an extended version of Rocket Man

• Fireworks, glitter and more fireworks

Before Elton John left the stage, he thanked fans for 52 years of "amazing love and loyalty"... and their outfits, of course.

Here's to a legendary career coming to an end.


This article first appeared on KFM : Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show




26 June 2023 2:37 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Elton John

More from Entertainment

Image source: @kourtneykardash Instagram page

[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex

26 June 2023 1:11 PM

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life

24 June 2023 2:01 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic

24 June 2023 1:11 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by marcen27 from Glasgow, UK

[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam

23 June 2023 2:22 PM

Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @ebinglis TikTok video

[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral'

23 June 2023 2:05 PM

EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'

[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'

23 June 2023 11:42 AM

The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Husky22

[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster

23 June 2023 8:39 AM

The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Marvel Secret Invasion screengrab from YouTube trailer

[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+

22 June 2023 12:06 PM

The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from 'Challengers' trailer on YouTube

[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois

22 June 2023 9:58 AM

'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress, Meryl Streep. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Dick Thomas Johnson

Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles

22 June 2023 9:43 AM

From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Shopper getting mega-saving deals on groceries goes viral

Local

Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician

Lifestyle

[WATCH] LOL!! An employee defies all odds and drives 2 kilometers to work

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Unisa is not about tenders and fiefdoms,' says Nzimande

26 June 2023 8:52 PM

KZN health dept suspends 2 employees for allegedly abandoning a sick patient

26 June 2023 7:46 PM

Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Families gather to remember 21 youngsters who died

26 June 2023 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA