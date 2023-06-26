Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Opinion
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk

26 June 2023 1:39 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
ANC Western Cape
DA Western Cape
National Elections

Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outright majority win in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is not fussed by the African National Congress (ANC) throwing down the gauntlet at the weekend, with the bold intention of regaining control of the province in next year’s election.

The ANC lost power in the province back in 2009.

READ:

On Monday, DA provincial leader Tertius Simmers said the party had already begun its campaign for an outright majority win.

For the first time in eight years, the ANC in the Western Cape has new leadership, with the surprise election of Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu as the new provincial leader.

Although the DA’s majority control of the province slipped by almost four percentage points to just over 55% in 2019, it believes it will retain control of the province in next year’s election.

The Western Cape is the only province where the ANC sits in the opposition benches.

In response to this weekend’s election of an emboldened new ANC leadership - Simmers said the DA was focussing on winning wards in by-elections from smaller opposition parties who enable the ANC.

“The ANC is history in the Western Cape, as was confirmed by their own secretary general Fikile Mbalula. They only stay in power through proxy parties like the PA [Patriotic Alliance] or Good, who enable their ongoing looting,” Simmers said.

In 2019, the ANC’s support in the province dwindled to below thirty%, which it ascribed at the time to poor voter turnout.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'The ANC is history in the Western Cape': DA on party's majority talk




