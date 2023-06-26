



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits University.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict took a bizarre and surprising twist at the weekend, when The Wagner Group staged a revolt against Russia.

The Wagner Group is described as a de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin's, now former close ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, who claimed the Russian army deliberately attacked its forces.

The Wagner Group later backed down, following negotiations with the leader of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during talks with delegates of the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Prighozin has reportedly fled to Belarus, and his fighters will avoid repercussions from Putin's regime.

But could this attempted coup have a longer lasting impact, or perhaps influence another insurrection?

Prighozin in the past couple of months was pretty outspoken and really mentioned a lot of problems people in the Russian army can relate to. Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits University

Since the beginning of the war, last year in February, Russia turned into a more and more totalitarian regime, where there's only one opinion, and that's the opinion of the leader. Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits University

We know from the past that Russian opposition leaders live a short and no-so-comfortable life, so Prighozin was taking an enormous risk. Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits University

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Wagner Group's Russian revolt: What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?