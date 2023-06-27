Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option. 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices. 27 June 2023 11:06 AM
View all Local
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
View all Politics
Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex). 27 June 2023 9:51 AM
Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail' How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain? 27 June 2023 7:36 AM
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable... 26 June 2023 8:46 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute "I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards. 27 June 2023 12:32 PM
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs. 27 June 2023 12:15 PM
[WATCH] Chimp spellbound seeing sky for the first time after horrific caged life A viral video shows a 29-year-old survivor of New York’s infamous experimental laboratory seeing the open sky for the first time. 27 June 2023 12:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team. 27 June 2023 11:28 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'

27 June 2023 7:36 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
National Health Insurance Bill

How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain?

John Maytham interviews Dr Nicholas Crisp (Deputy Director General: National Health Insurance) and Dr Eric Buch (Health Policy in Management at The University of Pretoria).

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill continues to stir debate amongst South Africans.

Many understand the intention of the NHI in theory, but questions about how this system can be practical remain a concern, especially with the country’s public healthcare system already under severe strain.

Crisp says the perception that only the government thinks the NHI will work is untrue.

He says that there are many who support it, like the country's poor and marginalised, and its biggest backer, the World Health Organisation, whom he says is cheering them on from the sidelines.

According to the government, the NHI is a health financing system that is designed to give all citizens access to the same quality and affordable healthcare services irrespective of their socio-economic status.

South Africa has a very complicated, duplicative and inefficient healthcare system that does not achieve great outcomes.

We want to have one common fund that has one set of benefits and not 250 different packages.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General: National Health Insurance

Of course, the devil is in the detail, we know that. We've been working on this for many many years.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General: National Health Insurance
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Buch says when one compares South Africa's health system to other countries, it is clear to see that it is not performing.

He adds that it is not simply a matter of corruption and inefficiencies.

Essentially what we have in South Africa is a structural problem with our health system.

Dr Eric Buch, Professor in Health Policy in Management - University of Pretoria

When we start critiquing the NHI, the question is, what are the fundamental changes that the NHI will do? There are some fundamental changes that seem to be going below the radar in terms of how the health system will operate.

Dr Eric Buch, Professor in Health Policy in Management - University of Pretoria

Despite the NHI bill being passed recently, it will still be a few years before implementation.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'




27 June 2023 7:36 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
National Health Insurance Bill

More from Local

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans

27 June 2023 12:39 PM

One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flags on Germany (l) and South Africa (r). © bikox99

German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis

27 June 2023 11:33 AM

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: andreypopov/123rf.com

OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption

27 June 2023 11:06 AM

OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle?

27 June 2023 7:13 AM

A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The day that was: Life amongst 31 trapped miners? No closure in Enyobeni tragedy

27 June 2023 5:15 AM

The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gaudilab/123rf.com

How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing?

26 June 2023 3:03 PM

AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, excitement and anxiety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @DMRE_ZA/Twitter

Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe

26 June 2023 2:53 PM

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The funeral service of 21 young people who died recently at the Enyobeni Tavern took place in Scenery Park in East London. Picture: @ewnreporter/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later

26 June 2023 2:00 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Shopper getting mega-saving deals on groceries goes viral

26 June 2023 12:51 PM

"I guess we are all going to Makro this month end," says a TikTok user.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nichcha1911/123rf.com

Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place

26 June 2023 11:29 AM

Most hijackings do not occur in 'dangerous' areas but in driveways, right at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans

27 June 2023 12:39 PM

One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is hope for South Africa's economy. © gesrey/123rf.com

Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst

27 June 2023 9:51 AM

The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr

26 June 2023 8:46 PM

gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interior designer hand working with new modern computer laptop and pro digital tablet with sample material board on wooden desk as concept. Image: 123rf

The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes

26 June 2023 8:27 PM

'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung's latest MICRO-LED TV technology. Image: www.samsung.com

Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV

26 June 2023 8:13 PM

Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

The Wagner Group's Russian revolt: What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?

26 June 2023 7:50 PM

The Wagner Group, under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin staged an insurrection after claiming the Russian army deliberately attacked its forces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Lexie Hearing on Facebook @lexiehearing

SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)

22 June 2023 10:05 PM

Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa!

Entertainment

Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'

Local Business

‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Diepkloof hostel residents they're tired of being neglected by govt

27 June 2023 3:56 PM

Siphokazi Booi murder trial set to resume in court

27 June 2023 3:27 PM

'The only voice the president hears is violence': Diepkloof resident on protests

27 June 2023 3:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA