'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrew Middleton, CEO at gosolr.

"Solar" has been the buzzword over the last few years, as South Africans scramble to get an alternative to Eskom's (lack of) energy.

Gosolr is a South African company which claims to be the country's "most affordable solar solution", offering South Africans a viable escape from loadshedding.

According to gosolr CEO, Andrew Middleton, the purpose of the company is to make solar simple, affordable, and reliable, by providing products and technology that's user-friendly.

Gosolr's model is monthly subscription service, as opposed to a massive upfront payment, which is often the inhibiting factor for people wanting to go the alternative power route.

The company has three systems: 5 kW, 8 kW, and 12 kW, which can be updated and changed according to your needs and wants.

I had an incredible career in investment banking for 14 years, but I always had a bit of an entrepreneurial itch. Andrew Middleton, CEO at gosolr

I do think we're making a difference, and hopefully solving a major problem for many South Africans. Andrew Middleton, CEO at gosolr

If I had to do it all over again, I'd do exactly the same thing. Investment baking was definitely for me, but there comes a time when you have to make a change. I found that change, and I'm loving every minute of of my new challenge. Andrew Middleton, CEO at gosolr

