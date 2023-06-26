Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes

26 June 2023
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
flipping property
flipping houses

'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matt Koury, co-founder of Kouro Property Group.

What is house flipping? In simple-terms, it's when someone buys a property with the view to fixing it up and reselling it for a profit.

Flipping is a short-term real estate transaction, that requires the investor to have a creative flair, some financial means and lots of time on their hands, to transform a drab property into something of much higher value.

Matt Koury is the Managing Director & co-founder the Kouro Property Group, which saw a gap in the market and went for it.

The company flips houses in Johannesburg, modelling its business on a trend which has been popular in other parts of the world, like the U.S.A.

Koury says flipping is still a niche part of the real estate market in South Africa, but since its launch they have made a small impact in the community through job and investment creation.

Interior designer hand working with new modern computer laptop and pro digital tablet with sample material board on wooden desk as concept. Image: 123rf
Interior designer hand working with new modern computer laptop and pro digital tablet with sample material board on wooden desk as concept. Image: 123rf

I spent about two years doing a lot of research on house-flipping and property in particular.

Matt Koury, co-founder of Kouro Property Group

We actually bought our first house by literally going up to the door of someone who seemed to own a property that needed a bit of work. We knocked on the door, and asked if they wanted to sell the property, and coincidentally enough, they did.

Matt Koury, co-founder of Kouro Property Group

I'm not the greatest handyman in the world, but I am quite good at orchestrating things, and making sure that things run according to schedule.

Matt Koury, co-founder of Kouro Property Group

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes




