The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matt Koury, co-founder of Kouro Property Group.
What is house flipping? In simple-terms, it's when someone buys a property with the view to fixing it up and reselling it for a profit.
Flipping is a short-term real estate transaction, that requires the investor to have a creative flair, some financial means and lots of time on their hands, to transform a drab property into something of much higher value.
Matt Koury is the Managing Director & co-founder the Kouro Property Group, which saw a gap in the market and went for it.
The company flips houses in Johannesburg, modelling its business on a trend which has been popular in other parts of the world, like the U.S.A.
Koury says flipping is still a niche part of the real estate market in South Africa, but since its launch they have made a small impact in the community through job and investment creation.
I spent about two years doing a lot of research on house-flipping and property in particular.Matt Koury, co-founder of Kouro Property Group
We actually bought our first house by literally going up to the door of someone who seemed to own a property that needed a bit of work. We knocked on the door, and asked if they wanted to sell the property, and coincidentally enough, they did.Matt Koury, co-founder of Kouro Property Group
I'm not the greatest handyman in the world, but I am quite good at orchestrating things, and making sure that things run according to schedule.Matt Koury, co-founder of Kouro Property Group
