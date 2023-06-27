Streaming issues? Report here
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle?

27 June 2023 7:13 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture

A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured.

John Maytham interviews Pieter Du Toit, the Assistant Editor of Investigations at News24.

A recent article on News24 suggests Deputy President Paul Mashatile may be captured.

Du Toit explains that Mashatile is keeping the company of at least one nefarious character, Edwin Sodi, who is accused of grand corruption related to state capture and another businessman whose company has received large Eskom contracts.

Du Toit says that it appears that these two men are financing Mashatile's lifestyle.

"It looks like the man who could one day be South Africa's president, surrounds himself with people who receive a lot of taxpayers' money," he says.

Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA
Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

We've offered the deputy president's office extensive right of reply. We sent them a series of detailed questions weeks ago. I think their tactic is just to ignore it and hope it goes away. Of course, it will not.

Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor of Investigations at News24

This is the first in a series of stories that we will be publishing about how Paul Mashatile manages his professional life. His personal life is very difficult to distinguish from his professional life.

Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor of Investigations at News24

We've come through an era of state capture where we've seen family links used by unscrupulous businessmen to try and extract as much as they can from the state.

Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor of Investigations at News24

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle?




