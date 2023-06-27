On this day in '94, Aerosmith became 1st band to offer song download from web
Aerosmith is legendary for a plethora of reasons... one of them is when their record label, Geffen Records, made history by making Aerosmith's song "Head First" the first song available for free digital download on this day, in 1994.
Since this was 29 years ago, the internet wasn't as it is today, especially the speed - that's why it took 60 to 90 minutes to download this song that's three minutes and 14 seconds long, available as a WAV file.
Yes, before Spotify and YouTube curated your perfect playlist - you had to download songs all by yourself.
Making "Head First" available for digital music distribution was an experiment, and the brainchild of three fairly new Geffen employees: Jim Griffin, Robert von Goeben, and Luke Wood who knew that digital music distribution would be the future but had to do some convincing for investors that it REALLY would be... and they did.
Give "Head First" a listen...
“Head First" was an unused cut produced while the iconic band made their 11th studio album, Get a Grip.
The album sold seven million copies by 1995 and over 20 million to date. Get a Grip won the band two Grammy Awards and topped the Billboard 200 and produced seven singles.
In April this year, the Get a Grip turned 30 years old and was celebrated by the band and fans worldwide for being... iconic.
i
This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in '94, Aerosmith became 1st band to offer song download from web
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aerosmith_4.jpg
More from Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team
Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team.Read More
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.Read More
Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa!
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show
The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July.Read More
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would.Read More
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer.Read More
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam
Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras.Read More