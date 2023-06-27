On this day in '94, Aerosmith became 1st band to offer song download from web





Aerosmith is legendary for a plethora of reasons... one of them is when their record label, Geffen Records, made history by making Aerosmith's song "Head First" the first song available for free digital download on this day, in 1994.

Since this was 29 years ago, the internet wasn't as it is today, especially the speed - that's why it took 60 to 90 minutes to download this song that's three minutes and 14 seconds long, available as a WAV file.

Yes, before Spotify and YouTube curated your perfect playlist - you had to download songs all by yourself.

Making "Head First" available for digital music distribution was an experiment, and the brainchild of three fairly new Geffen employees: Jim Griffin, Robert von Goeben, and Luke Wood who knew that digital music distribution would be the future but had to do some convincing for investors that it REALLY would be... and they did.

Give "Head First" a listen...

“Head First" was an unused cut produced while the iconic band made their 11th studio album, Get a Grip.

The album sold seven million copies by 1995 and over 20 million to date. Get a Grip won the band two Grammy Awards and topped the Billboard 200 and produced seven singles.

In April this year, the Get a Grip turned 30 years old and was celebrated by the band and fans worldwide for being... iconic.

