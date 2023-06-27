SA women and wellness woes: How to help lessen the pressure
Wasanga Mehana was in conversation with resident fitness and wellness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen, who shared the scary stats and helpful tips for better health and wellness for everyone.
Crime has increased and rendered SA unsafe for women and children – according to statistics released by the South African Police Service in 2022.
GBV continues to increase and is still the biggest threat to women in South Africa.
The fear of falling victim to crime is more prominent in women than men.Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident fitness and wellness enthusiast
More than 70% of SA women don’t feel safe walking at night.Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident fitness and wellness enthusiast
According to the American Journal of Managed Care, this type of fear or stress;
- Can weaken your immune system
- Can lead to migraines
- Cause aches and pains, chronic pain
- Affect your ability to learn
- Fatigue, depression and PTSD
The list goes on… And this is combined with the stresses of work and parenting, leading to burnout.
40% of South African women say they feel burnt out, and 51% feel that their stress levels are higher than a year ago.Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident fitness and wellness enthusiast
Here are tips on how to deal with the stress, to make it a little easier.
- Eat healthy good food (fresh fruit and vegetables)
- Lots of water and herbal teas
- Important to exercise
- Deep belly breathing
- Meditation, yoga and mindfulness
- Journaling
These help to regulate, soothe and calm the nervous system.
Find someone who you can talk to, to help you see things from a new perspective and help with any changes in your life.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
