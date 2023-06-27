Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa!
American rapper Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa.
The hip-hop legend, known for his smash hits _HUMBLE, Alright, Money Trees and Die Hard, _is the latest headliner to be announced by Glen 21 ahead of the Hey Neighbour Festival.
Multi-Grammy-winning artist, Pulitzer Prize recipient, cultural icon and living legend.' HeyNeighbourFest (@HeyNeighbourFes) June 27, 2023
Neighbours! Join us in celebrating the unrivaled greatness of Kendrick Lamar as he takes the spotlight on Day 2 of our festival! 🎶
🎟️Tickets only through @ticketpro🎟️
🌍 #HeyNeighbour pic.twitter.com/B3Ck6M3ucg
He will join the likes of Khalid, H.E.R., Swedish House Mafia and The Chainsmokers who will take to the mainstage at the festival in Pretoria from 8 to 10 December.
Social media went into a frenzy the minute the announcement hit.
KENDRICK?!?!! pic.twitter.com/zq7UunvzEH' Jowhara (@jowhara_m) June 27, 2023
I hope my landlord can fight😭😭😭' WABI-SABI (@JiggyBlvck) June 27, 2023
You guys did that!!!!!!!!!' phimi.m (@OmphemetseKeam1) June 27, 2023
You actually did that!!
Me at the event after selling my mom's car😭 https://t.co/Jw7wXiUfuJ pic.twitter.com/X2k1C9ck3h' Lou (@Dimakatso_Lets) June 27, 2023
RELATED: Primedia Broadcasting partners with Hey Neighbour Festival!
Single-day and three-day festival passes are still available on the Ticketpro website.
This article first appeared on 947 : Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kendrick_Lamar_The_DAMN._Tour_@_TD_Garden_(Boston,_MA)_(36100904785).jpg
