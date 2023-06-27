Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks to Intellidex's Stuart Theobald about why SA’s GDP and trade figures are not signs of a country imploding.

Not great, but really not as bad as it could be.

That's the assessment of the South African economy from a local financial fundi as we head toward the third quarter.

Intellidex's Stuart Theobald has penned an article for Business Day this week in which he notes that South Africa's 'GDP and trade figures are not signs of a country imploding'.

I think there is an adaptiveness that happened, that has left the economy in a better state than people actually give it credit for. Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman - Intellidex

An example, says Theobald, is how in the first quarter of this year the economy grew, even in the face of some of the worst loadshedding in the country's history.

But if we look at GDP performance, the economy is about 30% bigger, even taking out inflation, than it was then. Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman - Intellidex

That's remarkable, says Theobald.

And it's not just the GDP.

Trade data has been looking suprisingly strong. Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman - Intellidex

Businesses are operating and being successful despite an extremely frustrating and difficult environment. Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman - Intellidex

And yet, counters Whitfield, business confidence is low and people are feeling really desperate.

"I wonder if there's a gap between corporate South Africa and small business and the rest of South Africa?" he asks.

Worsening inequality is the biggest risk that South Africa faces. Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman - Intellidex

