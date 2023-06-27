‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
Shaka iLembe is already making history on DStv after only two episodes.
MultiChoice reports the series broke ratings records, becoming the best-performing drama series in its history.
The show recorded 3.6 million viewers in its first week and also reached number one on the DStv App in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and many other African countries.
Fans also showed their love for the series as it was among the trending topics on both Twitter and TikTok.
MultiChoice CEO for general entertainment Nomsa Philiso, says that the vision was to tell an epic African story on a grand scale.
The 12-episode series, set in the 1700s, tells the story of the Zulu King, with iterations from his early childhood to adulthood.
“That audiences have bought into this storytelling universe is deeply affirming because it aligns with our understanding of the market appetite for this type of content,” she says.
Catch Shaka iLembe on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, on Sundays.
This article first appeared on 947 : ‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
Source : https://twitter.com/NomzamoMbatha/status/1672991917137600513
