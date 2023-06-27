Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job
- Five years ago, economist Bogolo Kenewendo made headlines after becoming one of the youngest government ministers in the world
- Kenewendo has now spoken to the BBC Focus on Africa podcast about how she suffered sexual harassment in the role
As Botswana's youngest-ever Trade Minister, economist Bogolo Kenewendo knew she would face naysayers, those who said she wasn't ready for the job.
But what she hadn't bargained for when she took up the role five years ago, was the sexual harassment and discrimination that came with it.
Now the UN Climate Champion’s Special Advisor for Africa, Kenewendo has spoken to the BBC Focus on Africa podcast about how the role was one in which she 'survived'.
Kenewendo says, "When you're a young woman in such a space there are a lot of innuendos - how you got the job - but even those who you work with, fighting off sexual advances or even harassment in some cases."
She survived, in her words, that post for 19 months.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent
From people saying how did you get that job, the insinuations...unwanted sexual advances...Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent
Kenewendo says what surprised her was that when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case.
"They quickly learnt that it wasn't an isolated case and so it was taken care of."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job
