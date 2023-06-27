German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis





Africa Melane interviews Dr. Melanie Müller from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, Africa and Middle East Division.

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, is on a two-day visit to South Africa, which will include talks on the current state of Ukraine, apartheid, sustainable energy and vaccines.

Baerbock is expected to visit a German-funded company in the city, which is part of the World Health Organisation's vaccine hub, to help promote the expansion of vaccine production in Africa.

A key focus of the visit is addressing South Africa's energy crisis and looking at alternative energy sources, which could have less of an impact on climate change, says Müller.

She adds that it's important that businesses and job opportunities won't be compromised going forward, as they are now with loadshedding.

South Africa is one of the most important partner-countries for Germany in Africa. Dr. Melanie Müller – German Institute for International and Security Affairs, Africa and Middle East Division

This visit could maybe also support conversations around how Germany can even support South Africa in the next month. Dr. Melanie Müller – German Institute for International and Security Affairs, Africa and Middle East Division

