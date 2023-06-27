[WATCH] Chimp spellbound seeing sky for the first time after horrific caged life





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including a viral video of a chimpanzee named, Vanilla.

Vanilla's video went viral as she enters her new home and looks up to the sky in wonderment after suffering for years at the Laboratory for Experimental Medicine and Surgery in Primates (LEMSIP) in New York and being confined to chains and cages for most of her life.

Friedman reports that Vanilla's journey has been horrific as she's a 29-year-old survivor of New York’s infamous Laboratory for Experimental Medicine and Surgery in Primates (LEMSIP) where she lived for two years. Here, Vanilla was caged and experimented on until the lab closed in 1997.

Then, she was transferred to California, where she was confined to an enclosure at a refuge that was continuously threatened by wildfires and went out of business in 2019.

Reports confirm that Vanilla's previous 'homes' were shared with other chimps inside a 150-centimeter (five-foot-square) chain-linked fence cage with no grass and very little enrichment.

In 2022, the chimpanzee sanctuary arranged for FedEx to fly her and other chimps in her group to the 'Save the Chimps' island sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida which they share with over 200 previously discarded chimpanzees.

The island is divided into various parts for chimps to find their best fit... and fellow chimp friends.

Upon Vanilla's apprehensive arrival at the chimp island-sanctuary, she takes a moment to soak in her new environment by looking up at the sky and starring at its magnificence in awe - after being locked in a cage for years, we can see why Vanilla was mesmerised by her new home.

The video was shared on 23 June at the American Society of Primatologists symposium in Reno by 'Save the Chimps' primatologist Dr. Andrew Halloran.

Halloran says Vanilla was greeted with a huge hug by alpha male, Dwight who's already a permanent resident at the sanctuary, helping Vanilla orientate herself on the island.

The primatologist says, Vanilla is a happy chimp and spends her days living her best life, stealing food from Dwight.

Could this be a sign of a chimpance... (romance + chimpanzee = chimpance)? Let us have this one.

Vanilla is settling in very well. When she’s not exploring the island with her friends, she can usually be found perched atop a three-story climbing platform surveying her new world. She has a particularly playful relationship with the alpha male Dwight — from whom she steals food. Dr. Andrew Halloran, Primatologist - Save the Chimps

As Friedman says, "this one is heartwarming and heartbreaking because humans are terrible. How can an animal not have seen an open sky or been on grass?"

What a happy ending for Vanilla.

