Vaccination is ‘our best protection’ in fighting flu season
Aubrey Masango speaks to general practitioner, Dr Marlin McKay.
South Africa is currently deep into the flu season and experiencing quite the influenza epidemic.
In order to treat it, we must be able to distinguish between influenza and the common cold.
Dr McKay outlines that common cold symptoms include coughing, a sore throat and runny nose. It is generally mild, and the body can sort itself out.
Influenza (flu) on the other hand is a specific diagnosis, symptoms include coughing, a sore throat, sneezing, severe headaches and even joint pains.
That syndrome where you really feel ill and you just need to be in bed, you’re too weak to do anything else, that is called influenza and it's been going around dramatically.Dr Marlin McKay, general practitioner
Our best protection is the annual flu vaccine as the virus undergoes change each year.
He adds that people need to look at the influenza in isolation, away from Covid-19, as they are all different viruses.
This is the flu season and we are all equally vulnerable to influenza if you have not been vaccinated, and some are just more vulnerable to have more severe influenza if they have comorbid conditions.Dr Marlin McKay, general practitioner
Dr McKay shares tips for preventing further infection if you are already ill:
· Cough into your sleeve
· Wash your hands and wear a face mask
· Stay home until you are better + 1 day, influenza is highly infectious
Those looking to prevent infection should consider getting vaccinated, especially those with comorbid conditions.
If you are feeling a little under the weather, immediately consult your healthcare professional to get ahead of it.
With regards to the vaccine, Dr McKay says it is important to remember that people react differently to vaccines.
Similarly to the Covid-19 vaccination, people will react differently to the influenza vaccination – for example, having flu-like symptoms.
We are all going to react differently to a vaccine, an injection or medication, that does not necessarily make it a bad vaccine, it has side effects… the benefits far outweigh the risk. It is our best protection against influenza.Dr Marlin McKay, general practitioner
He adds that vaccinations also assist with recovery.
Without a vaccination, people tend to get more ill, have more symptoms and more complications, such as influenza pneumonia or post-viral bronchitis.
Scroll above to listen to the full in-depth discussion.
RELATED: How are you feeling? Tis the sneezin' season - flu cases spike in 6 provinces
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54898671_sick-woman-sneezing-into-tissue-flu-woman-caught-cold.html?vti=362901-1-4
More from Health & Fitness
SA women and wellness woes: How to help lessen the pressure
Statistics don't lie: Women in South Africa are triggered more than ever and it's affecting their short-term and long-term health.Read More
Discover the 5 pillars of wellness with Momentum Multiply
Eat, Sleep, Breathe, Move & Connect. Here's why they are important.Read More
Tapping into the future of holistic wellness with technology
An expert from Momentum Multiply outlines how their new offering uses science and tech to optimize healthcare for clients.Read More
Food alone does not cause acne – dermatologist
Dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu breaks down the causes and treatments for acne.Read More
8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you
Remember, everything in moderation.Read More
Stop using sweeteners! The WHO says they can be detrimental to our health
The World Health Organisation (WHO) released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners.Read More
Are you constantly exposed to loud noises? Your health may be in danger
The effects go much further than just auditory-related issues.Read More
[LISTEN] Hair loss in men might occur 'from as young as 20 years old'
Dr Boudine Lohlun shares her expertise about hair loss in men.Read More
Study: Taurine in PRIME Energy and other drinks boosts health and slows ageing
A study has found that taurine, which is found in PRIME Energy, Red Bull, Monster and other drinks, could 'help us live longer and healthier lives.'Read More