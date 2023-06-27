Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans
Clarence Ford interviews Dominique d'Hotman, Chief Strategy Officer at ooba Solar.
Naturally, loadshedding has become part of our daily vocabulary as most times, the lights are off more than they are on.
Many have been left with no choice but to consider alternative energy sources such as solar, however, this comes at a pretty penny.
To help make it more affordable and accessible, ooba Solar has partnered with suppliers that offer solar solutions at a variety of price points to help suit every wallet.
RELATED: Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
While the price of solar isn't coming down, it is becoming more accessible, says d'Hotman.
One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option, which would be appealing for home owners that may not have found their forever home, and would be packing up in the near future.
This would cost anywhere between R1400 and R1800 per month over a five-year period.
D'Hotman recommends reaching out to one of their experts to ensure that you're getting the most affordable and smart option for you.
For more information, click here.
RELATED: Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City
There are new financial options coming into the market that are making access to residential solar and energy independence easier for South African homeowners.Dominique d'Hotman, Chief Strategy Officer – ooba Solar
This is after all a long-term investment.Dominique d'Hotman, Chief Strategy Officer – ooba Solar
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122964351_solar-panels-or-photovoltaic-power-plant-on-the-roof-of-a-house.html
