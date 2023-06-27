Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa





Volvo is taking a bold leap forward in the South African market as it confirms a local launch of the affordable all-electric SUV, the EX30. Will it be the game-changer Volvo is hoping for? I suppose that depends on how much emphasis they put on the word 'affordable'. But we'll get to that in a second.

The EX30 will be the new baby in Volvo's SUV family, but don't let its size fool you. The car aims to be a dream come true for environmentally conscious folks who want to save some bucks by ditching the fuel pump, while also being a spacious family car.

When it comes to style, Volvo has pulled out all the stops. The EX30 sports a closed shield-grille that adds a touch of elegance, not to mention their signature Thor's Hammer headlights which I've always quite liked. Split taillights on the back are a new style innovation, but the familiar dashboard layout puts the restraints on being too free wheeling.

Inside the cabin, Volvo has gone super minimalist in keeping with their Scandinavian aesthetics. The dominant 12.3-inch single-screen infotainment system takes center stage on the dashboard, but a soundbar that stretches across the top of the dashboard, right beneath the windshield, livens things up just a bit. Apparently, it's a first in the automotive world, and it's sure to have audiophiles' ears dancing with joy.

So based purely on the aesthetics, it would seem like Volvo is making all the right moves. But the company itself in its press materials is calling the EX30 'one of SA’s most affordable EVs' and this might be a bit of a marketing stumble.

The EX30 range will consist of five variants - all capable of reaching a top speed of 180km/h by the way - with the EX30 Core Single Motor starting at R775,900. The top-of-the-range EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance has a price tag of R995,900.

Those aren't uncompetitive numbers relative to competing brands like Mercedes and Audi, but the word affordable is doing some heavy lifting for Volvo. Great Wall Motors will soon introduce the GWM Ora, which is expected to be around R715,000, so the argument is completely wrong, but we need to acknowledge that EVs are still expensive, luxury items.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa