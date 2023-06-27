[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option. 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices. 27 June 2023 11:06 AM
View all Local
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
View all Politics
Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex). 27 June 2023 9:51 AM
Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail' How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain? 27 June 2023 7:36 AM
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable... 26 June 2023 8:46 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute "I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards. 27 June 2023 12:32 PM
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs. 27 June 2023 12:15 PM
[WATCH] Chimp spellbound seeing sky for the first time after horrific caged life A viral video shows a 29-year-old survivor of New York’s infamous experimental laboratory seeing the open sky for the first time. 27 June 2023 12:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team. 27 June 2023 11:28 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute

27 June 2023 12:32 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
BET Awards
Patti LaBelle
Tina Turner
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

"I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Can a superstar ruin the lyrics of a fellow superstar's song?

Well, the godmother of soul, Patti LaBelle, stumbled over the lyrics of the rendition of 'The Best' to honour the late Tina Turner during the BET Awards on Sunday night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a BET spokesperson said that the 'excited' audience blocked LaBelle from seeing the lyrics on the teleprompter.

Turner, the Queen of Rock & Roll, died aged 83 in her home in Switzerland on 24 May after battling a long illness.

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.




27 June 2023 12:32 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
BET Awards
Patti LaBelle
Tina Turner
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa

27 June 2023 12:15 PM

The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube video, Save the Chimps YouTube channel

[WATCH] Chimp spellbound seeing sky for the first time after horrific caged life

27 June 2023 12:08 PM

A viral video shows a 29-year-old survivor of New York’s infamous experimental laboratory seeing the open sky for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The set of 'Shaka iLembe'. Photo: Twitter/@NomzamoMbatha

‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes

27 June 2023 10:24 AM

The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bo-Kaap. Wikimedia Commons/ Ad Meskens

[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'

26 June 2023 3:11 PM

Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by GuitarStrummer56

Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o

26 June 2023 1:23 PM

The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award

26 June 2023 1:17 PM

The Avenger just can't stop winning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celine Dion. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Anirudh Koul

Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy

26 June 2023 1:08 PM

In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hyundai intensifies testing on new performance EV

26 June 2023 12:58 PM

Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N crushes it at Nürburgring ahead of its launch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] LOL!! An employee defies all odds and drives 2 kilometers to work

26 June 2023 12:53 PM

"That’s literally me.. a song doesn’t finish before I get to work 😂😂😂😂 unless there’s load shedding... then two songs."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anthony Daniels portrays C-3PO in Star Wars. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Joho345

Star Wars icon C-3PO is coming to Comic Con Africa in Joburg!

26 June 2023 12:36 PM

Star Wars fans are in for a treat as C-3PO, played by Anthony Daniels, heads to Joburg for Comic Con Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa!

Entertainment

Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'

Local Business

‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Diepkloof hostel residents they're tired of being neglected by govt

27 June 2023 3:56 PM

Siphokazi Booi murder trial set to resume in court

27 June 2023 3:27 PM

'The only voice the president hears is violence': Diepkloof resident on protests

27 June 2023 3:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA