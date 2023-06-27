Diepsloot residents eye more protests over Presidency's failure to meet demands
JOHANNESBURG - Diepsloot residents have threatened to intensify their protest following the Presidency's failure to meet their demands.
Last week, a delegation of community leaders visited the office of the Presidency to request President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the Diepsloot community.
This came days after a series of violent protests that were triggered by the recent murder of a community leader who was shot while fighting crime.
They are also calling for an urgent solution to crime at the Joburg North township.
However, the Diepsloot Community Forum's chairperson, Loyisio Toyiya, said that residents had given Ramaphosa 24 hours to respond to their concerns.
"In these two days, the community said in its public meeting let's continue with protests because it seems we are not getting what we expected and they are not delivering to their commitment."
This article first appeared on EWN : Diepsloot residents eye more protests over Presidency's failure to meet demands
