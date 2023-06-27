The Midday Report Express: Mantashe says illegal mining is economic sabotage





Top story on The Midday Report today is the fallout of the recent deaths of 31 illegal miners at the Virginia Mine in the Free State.

In the wake of the tragedy, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe has accused Lesotho of interfering with South Africa’s economy.

The Department said it received a report that the 31 suspected illegal miners are believed to be Basotho nationals and Mantashe has since made the assertion that the Lesothu government knows more than they are saying.

"This incident, more than any other incident, has confirmed our view that this thing of illegal mining is actually economic sabotage, it is war on our economy and, therefore, those who died there are almost like soldiers dying in combat,” Mantashe said in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Friday.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter to learn more about Mantashe's comments.

[The Lesotho Minister of Foreign Affairs] agrees that there are a large number of Basotho men who go into South Africa and commit illegal mining and undertake these illegal activities in the country. But he does say that it is twofold in the sense that there is a market for what they are mining, and he says that that market is not in Lesotho. Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter

