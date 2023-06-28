Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?
The study, “The modulatory role of cannabis use in subconcussive neural injury,” published in the journal Cell, found that chronic cannabis consumption has the potential to protect against damage from frequent impacts to the head.
The findings of the [new study](https://www.cell.com/iscience/fulltext/S2589-0042(23) appear to show that chronic use of marijuana could potentially help prevent brain damage in athletes.
The research published in the Cell science journal could be of use to professional sportspeople who are subjected to frequent blows to the head.
The study claims that cannabis use has gained significant popularity among athletes in recent years due to some reports suggesting it can have positive effects on chronic pain.
It goes on to further suggest that frequent use could offset the effects of repeated knocks or blows to the head.
43 adult soccer players were used in the trial and split into two groups.
One of the groups had 24 players who used cannabis a least once weekly for the past six months, and the other was made up of 19 non-cannabis users.
Our data suggest that chronic cannabis use may be associated with an enhancement of oculomotor functional resiliency and suppression of the neuroinflammatory response following 20 soccer headings.The modulatory role of cannabis use in subconcussive neural injury report
The study comes just a few months after over 200 former athletes in the United Kingdom claimed to have suffered brain injuries from the sports like soccer and rugby and took the issue to sports governing bodies.
The players claim not enough was done to adequately protect them and believe the sports bodies should carry the blame and the costs.
