'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team





The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

- Find most meetings a waste of time at work?

- They also cost the company money

- "Coming Up For Air" is a guide to running a business efficiently and freeing up time for everyone

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed "Come Up for Air: How Teams Can Leverage Systems and Tools to Stop Drowning in Work", written by Nick Sonnenberg.

@ adam121/123rf.com

The book is described as the practical guide to go from 'drowning in work' to 'freeing up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Firstly, it's a very practical book... Sonnenberg says there are many teams that are made up of superstars but they can't win games. The reason is that they're simply not operating as a team. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

He says there are three parts to operating effectively as a team. You've got to communicate, you've got to plan and you've got to have a resource framework. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

On communicaton: We interrupt people, and interruption is serious... Studies have been done on people 'in flow'... If you're preparing a presentation or doing a calculation and it's going really well, you're 20-40% more effective in that time when you're in flow... If you're interrupted it can take you up to 23 minutes to get back to where you were before, when you were in flow. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

That's an extraordinary waste of time, and we do it all the time. We've got to stop wasting people's time because we communicate with them in the wrong way... Not everything has got to be done immediately (use email, text message...) Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

On planning: One aspect of planning is the idea of organising meetings properly. He says in the book that we have forgotten how expensive meetings are... Look at the people in the meeting and work out their cost per hour... Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

On resources: What would happen if you took all your resources and put them all into one 'box' that's available to everyone... You might have static information and dynamic information... You load it into the box, and people don't phone you for stuff they can find themselves now... Building up a repository is extraordinarily important; it's a wonderful time saver. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

“There just aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done!” Sound familiar? Forget the old concepts of time management and the hustle culture of working until you burn out. You and your entire team can get more done, in far fewer hours, with the right blueprint. Come Up for Air is that blueprint.

Through years of building a leading efficiency consulting business, Nick Sonnenberg has discovered the primary reason why so many teams are overwhelmed. It’s not because they don’t have enough time, managers expect too much of their employees, or there aren’t enough people. The problem is that everyone is drowning in unnecessary work and inefficiencies that prevent them from focusing on the work that drives results.

In Come Up for Air, you’ll discover the CPR® Business Efficiency Framework, a proven system for leaders, managers, and teams to maximize their performance and reduce overwhelm by using the right tools in the right way, at the right time. The end result? More output, less stress, happier employees, and the potential to gain an extra full day per week in productivity to use however you’d like.

You’ll learn the proven empirical strategies from someone who not only turned his company around when it was on the verge of bankruptcy, but has also helped thousands of organizations around the world become more efficient and leverage the right systems and tools for explosive growth. Come Up for Air is the employee manual you never received.

Turn to Come Up for Air to:

Gain an extra full day per week in productivity for everyone on your team. Reduce stress and burnout by creating a more stable work environment. Eliminate the 58% of employee time per day spent on “work about work” instead of being productive. Improve company culture by empowering your team to spend their time on work that matters. Save an average of two hours per week just by optimizing email with the R.A.D. System. Stop wasting time on the “Scavenger Hunt” of trying to find where information is stored. Increase employee happiness, satisfaction, trust, and retention by making work easier. Stop wasting time in meetings with four proven techniques. Supplement your learning with free content and in-depth instructions at comeupforair.com .



Scroll up to listen to Mann's review

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team