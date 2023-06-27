Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases





@ piter2121/123rf.com

Naspers reports that its annual profit has fallen by more than 46% to R184.7 billion ($9.96 billion) from R318 billion.

The global Internet group released its results for the financial year to end-March on Tuesday.

Naspers subsidiary Prosus also recorded a steep drop in profit - from R319 billion ($18.6 billion) to R172 billion ($$10 billion).

The performance of Tencent was a contributing factor - the company's said it was impacted by China's COVID-19 regulations and new tech regulations.

RELATED: R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

Naspers and Prosus also announced their intention to remove the cross-holding structure introduced two years ago.

Dutch-listed Prosus is described as the consumer internet arm of Naspers, holding a 26% stake in Tencent.

Naspers says the removal of the cross-holding simplifies the ownership structure of the Group and enables the continuation of the share repurchase programme at the Naspers level.

The transaction will be effected by both Naspers and Prosus issuing shares to their existing shareholders. Naspers and Prosus will waive their rights to participate in the respective capitalisation issue of new Prosus or Naspers shares. Naspers

Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Group CFO Basil Sgourdos, and asks him to explain the removal of the cross-holding in simple terms.

The reasons we're unwinding the cross-holding NOW, is so that the Naspers open-ended share repurchase can continue. Currently, because of the cross-holding, Naspers has to buy or repurchase its shares through a South African subsidiary company... and there are limits to how much you can buy back on that basis. Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers

So we're removing the cross-holding so that Naspers can continue to repurchase stock directly from shareholders. Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers

Commenting on Tencent's performance and the impact on profits, Sgourdos explains how the company responded to the effects of China's COVID restrictions last year.

Tencent did what most Internet companies have done against a tough macro backdrop; it attacked costs hard and right-sized the business for the future... and now its profitability has improved by 34% year on year. We think that's just the beginning.... Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers

For more from Sgourdos, listen to the interview at the top of the article

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases