As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?





Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Kate Philip, Programme Lead for the Presidential Employment Stimulus andKevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

- The rate of formal employment fell in the first quarter of 2023

- As business confidence declines, it's no wonder the private sector is not investing more and creating more jobs

- At the same time we need to acknowledge the role special employment programmes are playing in a difficult environment says Dr Kate Philip

Formal employment in South Africa dropped in the first quarter of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost.

That's a decline of 0.2% quarter on quarter says Statistics SA in its Quarterly Employment Statistics publication.

Total employment went from 9 991 000 in December 2022, to 9 970 000 in March this year.

Year on year, total employment decreased by 97 000 between March 2022 and March 2023.

That's a drop of 1.0%

The biggest losses were in the following industries: trade, business services, transport and construction. However, increases were recorded in community services, mining, manufacturing and electricity says Stats SA.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

With confidence at an exceptionally low level, business simply is not going to invest remarks Lings, before citing the list of reasons for falling confidence we all know so well by now.

Obviously if you don't have an increase in investment you're not expanding capacity, and as a result you're simply not going to increase employment. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

There's a whole range of things denting confidence now for a number of years. It's everything from loadshedding to crime levels to corruption, state capture, lack of infrastructure in port and rail capacity... All of that comes together and dents confidence and business then just treads water... It clearly wants the broader policy and infrastructure environment to be a lot better. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Whitfield wants to know what Dr Kate Philip feels about this. She's programme lead for the Presidential Employment Stimulus.

Noting the gravity of the situation, Dr Philips says we shouldn't see the action that needs to be taken in either/or terms.

Unemployment is really a serious problem and the challenges that the private sector faces are significant, **but I think it's a mistake to be seeing these as binary choices... **that either we focus on fixing the economy OR we support employment programmes. Kate Philip, Programme Lead - Presidential Employment Stimulus

We have to see these as complementary strategies because, with the best will in the world, the best policies in the world and the best implementation of those policies we're not going to see private sector employment reaching the scale of need in the short term. Kate Philip, Programme Lead - Presidential Employment Stimulus

Philip says there is a huge amount of effort going into projects like Operation Vulindlela, which are focusing on the structural reforms required in South Africa.

While those tasked with enabling business to thrive want to see progress and a turnaround in the economy, **we do need to recognise the important role that employment programmes are playing, she says.**

...the important role that special employment programmes are are playing in a very difficult context to provide opportunities and hope at scale, and to provide the kind of meaningful work experience that is necessary to lift productivity in our wider economy. Kate Philip, Programme Lead - Presidential Employment Stimulus

For example, right now, 235 000 young people are working as school assistants in 23 000 schools. N**ot only are they helping... with learning outcomes, they are getting a really high value work experience - **exactly the kind of work experience that the private sector says young people don't have. Kate Philip, Programme Lead - Presidential Employment Stimulus

It's not only as a pathway into the private sector that this matters, the evidence shows that entrepreneurs without work experience tend not to succeed**... We have to provide mechanisms that can give work experience where the private sector says it can't at the moment.** Kate Philip, Programme Lead - Presidential Employment Stimulus

