



John Maytham was in conversation with Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie.

Mackenzie says urgent meetings have recently taken place between his department, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) relating to how they can tackle the issue of taxi-related crimes in the province and also ensure successful convictions.

The result of those meetings has seen a new joint task team being formed, as well as a special unit to spearhead prosecutor-guided investigations.

Mackenzie has asked SAPS and the NPA to prioritise time and resources to deal with taxi-related cases in order to stabilise the industry.

He says there are more than 550 cases that his department is aware of.

These include murders and attempted murders committed between 2019 and 2022.

Mackenzie says the violence in the minibus taxi industry is mainly caused by the monopolisation of taxi routes, a proliferation of illegal operators, turf battles and route invasions.

FILE: Police on scene at the Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank after a shooting took place on 23 November 2020. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News

Over the years, there have been little to zero prosecutions. That has been our biggest frustration. Ricardo Mackenzie, Western Cape MEC for Mobility

Every six months, every year, for the last 30 years we've heard and read about somebody getting murdered, but nobody goes to jail. This includes extortion. Ricardo Mackenzie, Western Cape MEC for Mobility

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAPS, NPA and Western Cape government form task team to tackle taxi violence