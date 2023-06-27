More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape
JOHANNESBURG - Three more people have been arrested in connection to the prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.
This brings the total number of people arrested for alleged involvement in Bester’s escape to 12.
The police said the three male suspects were arrested last night at their homes in Bloemfontein.
READ: At least 3 more arrests expected in Thabo Bester prison escape case - State
Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year after faking his death.
The three men are expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Convicted rapist Thabo Bester’s attorney charged with attempted rape and assault
This article first appeared on EWN : More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape
