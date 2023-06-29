Midvaal to host State of the Municipality Address





Later today, the Executive Mayor of Midvaal, Alderman Peter Teixeira, will present his annual State of the Municipality Address (SOMA) providing an overview of the municipality's accomplishments in the past year and highlighting plans and projects for the year ahead.

Midvaal is the best-performing municipality in Gauteng according to Ratings Afrika's 2022 Municipal Financial Sustainability Index (MFSI), ranking the 112 largest municipalities and eight metros.

Midvaal has also received its 9th consecutive clean audit, seeing it rated the most financially sustainable municipality by Ratings Afrika for the second consecutive year. It beat over 100 largest local municipalities, plus the 8 Metros in South Africa.

According to the Municipality, this has been achieved through a combination of political will as well as highly committed staff members. The implementation of strong performance management systems for staff and public representatives ensures everyone is held accountable.

In his SOMA, due to start at 1pm in the Balmoral Gardens, Boundary Road, the Executive Mayor is expected to provide an overview of the municipality's accomplishments in the past year and highlight plans and projects for the year ahead.

The SOMA is important as it establishes transparency with residents and serves to hold the municipality accountable regarding its service delivery promises.

The Executive Mayor will further highlight the “Investing in Midvaal” agenda, which includes clean energy, innovative service delivery and expanding SMMEs within the municipality.

For more information visit www.midvaal.org.za