



DURBAN - Two people have been hospitalised for minor injuries after a tornado hit the Durban north area, including the Inanda township, on Tuesday afternoon.

Several homes and public buildings have been affected.

The tornado swept through Durban while some parts of the province experienced heavy rainfall.

SUPPLIED: A tornado struck has caused infrastructural damage for communities north of Durban, including Inanda earlier on this afternoon. Two people have been admitted to hospital after sustaining minor injuries. #Inanda @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/5iJCEQbLAi ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2023

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie confirmed the injured patients were taken to hospital.

“Paramedics have treated two patients in the area and have transported them to hospital for further care. They were in a container which overturned during the incident.”

At the same time, the KZN Co-operative Governance Department warned of severe rains in parts of the province.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/06/2023 pic.twitter.com/4iM0NZ8SrY ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 27, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban