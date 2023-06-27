



Robert Marawa interviews Vusi Vilakazi, Golden Arrows Coach.

Golden Arrows co-coach, Vusi Vilakazi says they have set themselves the mandate of winning silverware next season and finishing in the top half of the table.

Arrows began their pre-season preparations on Monday having ended last season in 9th place on the table and making the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Speaking to renowned broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Vilakazi says the players are determined to win a trophy next season.

The players are looking fresh and ready for the new season. They are excited to be back after a month of no football. Vusi Vilakazi, Golden Arrows Coach

A new season gives hope to everyone, if you work hard from the beginning you give the coaches something to think about. Vusi Vilakazi, Golden Arrows Coach

Vilakazi shares coaching duties alongside Mabhuti Khenyeza.

There were times when we felt things weren’t working. We weren’t scared of losing our jobs because of the confidence from the chairperson. Other coaches and some people on social media said that we weren’t fit to coach and that we are too young to be in these positions. We knew that what we were doing would work out and the boys would benefit from. Vusi Vilakazi, Golden Arrows Coach

We are the only team with a true reflection of co-coaching. The understanding between the two of us is deep. We are not jealous of each other and the whole dynamic doesn’t bother or affect us. We always try to make sure that we complement each other for the good of the team and the players. Vusi Vilakazi, Golden Arrows Coach

This article first appeared on 947 : 'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi