Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Opinion
Latest Local
How HOPE is improving the lives of elderly South Africans Many young and middle-aged South Africans are leaving the country, but many older people are staying behind and need care. 28 June 2023 1:27 PM
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa. 28 June 2023 1:19 PM
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa. 28 June 2023 1:19 PM
View all Local
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
View all Politics
Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month Southern Africa's premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments. 28 June 2023 8:14 AM
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show 27 June 2023 9:49 PM
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show 27 June 2023 9:49 PM
View all Business
100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over' It has been 100 years since radio was first introduced in South Africa. 28 June 2023 12:45 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries. 28 June 2023 11:55 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands California police confirm Julian Sands' body has been identified after human remains were found. 28 June 2023 9:11 AM
Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics. 28 June 2023 8:43 AM
Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics. 28 June 2023 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic's climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands

28 June 2023 9:11 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Julian Sands

California police confirm Julian Sands' body has been identified after human remains were found.

US authorities have confirmed that the body found by a hiker in the Southern California mountain was that of missing British actor Julian Sands.

He was reported missing in January after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area.

RELATED: Search continues for missing British actor, Julian Sands

Five months later, a hiker reportedly discovered human remains in the mountain region, about 65 kilometres from the actor’s home in Los Angeles.

The body was transported to the coroner’s office to be identified.

RELATED: Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the remains recovered in the area have been positively identified as the missing actor.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr Sands," says the sheriff’s department.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Sands (65) was best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning film A Room with a View and television dramas 24 and Smallville.


This article first appeared on 947 : Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands




Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa. Pixabay/David_Peterson

[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa

28 June 2023 1:32 PM

"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."

Via Katlehong's 'Via Injabulo' show opens at the Joburg Theatre. Photo: Facebook/Via Katlehong

Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre

28 June 2023 12:57 PM

'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 4 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on 24 June 2023.

[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show

28 June 2023 12:27 PM

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome.

Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

28 June 2023 9:22 AM

You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to!

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Chrisallmeid

Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating

28 June 2023 8:43 AM

Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics.

Image source: screengrab from Jolien Boumkwo's Instagram post: @jolienboumkwo

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

27 June 2023 2:17 PM

Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan

Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team

27 June 2023 11:28 AM

Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth

27 June 2023 10:31 AM

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022.

The set of 'Shaka iLembe'. Photo: Twitter/@NomzamoMbatha

‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes

27 June 2023 10:24 AM

The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Julio Aprea

On this day in '94, Aerosmith became 1st band to offer song download from web

27 June 2023 8:55 AM

It took 60 to 90 minutes to download 'Head First' - a song that's a mere three minutes and 14 seconds long.

