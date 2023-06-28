Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands
US authorities have confirmed that the body found by a hiker in the Southern California mountain was that of missing British actor Julian Sands.
He was reported missing in January after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area.
Five months later, a hiker reportedly discovered human remains in the mountain region, about 65 kilometres from the actor’s home in Los Angeles.
The body was transported to the coroner’s office to be identified.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the remains recovered in the area have been positively identified as the missing actor.
"We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr Sands," says the sheriff’s department.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
Sands (65) was best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning film A Room with a View and television dramas 24 and Smallville.
This article first appeared on 947 : Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Julian_Sands.jpg
