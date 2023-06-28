Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel
Bongani Bingwa interviews Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson at City Power.
On Monday morning, Diepkloof hostel residents took to the streets and blocked off the highways with burning tyres over inadequate service delivery.
RELATED: Diepkloof hostel residents they're tired of being neglected by govt
City Power has confirmed that it will resume the electrification of the hostel at the centre of the protests, which was put on hold less than three months ago.
Mangena says that they have been engaging with different stakeholders, including the community, to finalise the way forward, including their phase-two plan which will electrify Giyani hostel.
According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
