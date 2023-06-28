[WATCH] Tornado hits parts of Durban causing fear and panic among residents

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa "The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together." 28 June 2023 1:32 PM
How HOPE is improving the lives of elderly South Africans Many young and middle-aged South Africans are leaving the country, but many older people are staying behind and need care. 28 June 2023 1:27 PM
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa. 28 June 2023 1:19 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night. 28 June 2023 11:44 AM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
View all Politics
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project. 28 June 2023 11:16 AM
Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments. 28 June 2023 8:14 AM
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show 27 June 2023 9:49 PM
View all Business
Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre 'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July. 28 June 2023 12:57 PM
100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over' It has been 100 years since radio was first introduced in South Africa. 28 June 2023 12:45 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United. 28 June 2023 12:23 PM
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries. 28 June 2023 11:55 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to! 28 June 2023 9:22 AM
Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands California police confirm Julian Sands' body has been identified after human remains were found. 28 June 2023 9:11 AM
Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics. 28 June 2023 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Tornado hits parts of Durban causing fear and panic among residents

28 June 2023 11:16 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
KZN Tornado
Residents feared it would resemble the floods of April 2022 that killed over 400 people.

Barbara Friedman speaks about trending online news, including #Tornado that hit parts of Durban on Tuesday (27 June) with reports of one person (a male herdsman) dead while efforts to mop up the disaster continue.

Listen to the details below.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed that a tornado hit parts of Durban including Inanda and surrounding areas at around 1pm and had "cycled around" in that it was "not moving forward or backward" until about 2pm.

The weather service also said the heavy rain would result in flooding and urged residents to avoid low-lying areas and avoid crossing bridges and flooded areas.

Friedman reports that protection services company, KZN VIP deployed members to Inanda, Phoenix and surrounding areas to evacuate residents to community halls and temporary shelters.

It's also said that people were fearful and panicked because the water was entering their homes and the electricity was shut off.

It's said that this event took them back to April 2022 when parts of Durban were heavily flooded, killing over 400 people.

Watch the tornado hitting Durban below.

Affected residents continue to share their experience online which went viral with prayers sent for the city.

RELATED: MORE RAIN IS COMING! WC DISASTER MANAGEMENT MULLS DECLARING NATURAL DISASTER

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Tornado hits parts of Durban causing fear and panic among residents




28 June 2023 11:16 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
KZN Tornado
More from Local

Passport.jpg

Home Affairs Department extends operating hours

28 June 2023 1:39 PM

Due to the higher demand for Smart IDs and passports, the department has extended its operating hours.

Read More arrow_forward

Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa. Pixabay/David_Peterson

[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa

28 June 2023 1:32 PM

"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."

Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

How HOPE is improving the lives of elderly South Africans

28 June 2023 1:27 PM

Many young and middle-aged South Africans are leaving the country, but many older people are staying behind and need care.

Read More arrow_forward

Aged hands counting coins. Picture: Pixabay

R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party

28 June 2023 1:19 PM

The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

An altercation moments before a JMPD officer was allegedly shot by a South African Police Service officer outside a club in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter/video screenshot

[WATCH] GRAPHIC: IPID investigates fatal shooting of JMPD officer in Braam

28 June 2023 1:13 PM

It is understood that both officers of the law were off duty when the altercation ensued.

Read More arrow_forward

food waste.jpg

Government must make food waste illegal in order to tackle SA's hunger crisis

28 June 2023 12:36 PM

SA Harvest's Alan Browde says government has taken itself out of the country's food vulnerability crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Presidency dismisses criticism that Ramaphosa has 'checked out' of running SA

28 June 2023 12:33 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told the media at a briefing at the Union Buildings that the president remains engaged and motivated in solving the country’s myriad of problems.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Image screengrab from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Twitter page

South African man tries to smuggle biltong worth R37K into America

28 June 2023 12:05 PM

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized just under 50kg of biltong or 'illegal meat' from a South African passenger.

Read More arrow_forward

Residents in Diepkloof protests over land and housing. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN

Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel

28 June 2023 11:16 AM

According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project.

Read More arrow_forward

Man presumed to have drowned amid KZN floods, many injured. Facebook/Reaction Unit South Africa

[FLOOD PICS] Man drowns amid KZN floods, many injured with 40 emergency callouts

28 June 2023 9:18 AM

A search for the man's body will shortly be underway, after being suspended due to poor weather conditions.

Read More arrow_forward

