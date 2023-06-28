[WATCH] Tornado hits parts of Durban causing fear and panic among residents
Barbara Friedman speaks about trending online news, including #Tornado that hit parts of Durban on Tuesday (27 June) with reports of one person (a male herdsman) dead while efforts to mop up the disaster continue.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed that a tornado hit parts of Durban including Inanda and surrounding areas at around 1pm and had "cycled around" in that it was "not moving forward or backward" until about 2pm.
The weather service also said the heavy rain would result in flooding and urged residents to avoid low-lying areas and avoid crossing bridges and flooded areas.
Friedman reports that protection services company, KZN VIP deployed members to Inanda, Phoenix and surrounding areas to evacuate residents to community halls and temporary shelters.
It's also said that people were fearful and panicked because the water was entering their homes and the electricity was shut off.
It's said that this event took them back to April 2022 when parts of Durban were heavily flooded, killing over 400 people.
Affected residents continue to share their experience online which went viral with prayers sent for the city.
Durban - Mini #Tornado event in the Bhambayi area ( between Inanda and Phoenix) pic.twitter.com/6q2ppYAynj' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 27, 2023
Please pray for KZN, #Tornado pic.twitter.com/fXAbuLms5P' Public Servant (@maleka_BP) June 28, 2023
Kzn barely recovered from last year floods and now tornado hits Inanda area👎👎😭😭 #Tornado' 1st of April (@iamdjbhoh) June 28, 2023
Kzn floods durban July pogba pic.twitter.com/1B2QEcjBzN
Let’s spare a thought for people in Inanda in Durban. A tornado 🌪️ is no joke #durban #inanda #tornado pic.twitter.com/aFVIG5IZ5E' Boni Mthiyane (@bonimthiyane) June 28, 2023
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Tornado hits parts of Durban causing fear and panic among residents
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYlBgwYnotk
