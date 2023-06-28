100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over'

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa "The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together." 28 June 2023 1:32 PM
How HOPE is improving the lives of elderly South Africans Many young and middle-aged South Africans are leaving the country, but many older people are staying behind and need care. 28 June 2023 1:27 PM
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa. 28 June 2023 1:19 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night. 28 June 2023 11:44 AM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
View all Politics
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project. 28 June 2023 11:16 AM
Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments. 28 June 2023 8:14 AM
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show 27 June 2023 9:49 PM
View all Business
Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre 'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July. 28 June 2023 12:57 PM
100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over' It has been 100 years since radio was first introduced in South Africa. 28 June 2023 12:45 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United. 28 June 2023 12:23 PM
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries. 28 June 2023 11:55 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to! 28 June 2023 9:22 AM
Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands California police confirm Julian Sands' body has been identified after human remains were found. 28 June 2023 9:11 AM
Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics. 28 June 2023 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over'

28 June 2023 12:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
south african radio
Sisanda Nkoala

It has been 100 years since radio was first introduced in South Africa.

Clarence Ford speaks with Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

On 18 December 1923, radio was introduced in our country with the first experimental broadcast.

After a century of this form of media, radio is still going strong.

A recent survey showed that 94% of South Africans over the age of 15 have owned some form of radio.

Radio has proven itself over and over through the decades with what it has managed to do.

Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Whether it is a traditional radio set, in their cars, or even on their phones, they still engage with the medium. I think that’s a very meaningful thing.

Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Nkoala says that part of the reason why radio has stood the test of time, is because it gives people an opportunity to really express themselves and is one of the most accessible forms of media.

In addition to this, she says there is an opportunity to build a sense of community and feel a real connection between radio presenters and listeners.

While we have seen many people moving towards digital forms of media, the accessibility of radio means it is still the first voice for many.

© jakkapan/123rf.com
© jakkapan/123rf.com

For as long as the technology is physically inaccessible to people for them to move to the digital realm, the medium of radio will continue to endure.

Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Over the decades we have seen radio grow and develop, and only time will tell what radio will look like in the next 100 years.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over'




28 June 2023 12:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
south african radio
Sisanda Nkoala

More from Lifestyle

Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa. Pixabay/David_Peterson

[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa

28 June 2023 1:32 PM

"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Via Katlehong's 'Via Injabulo' show opens at the Joburg Theatre. Photo: Facebook/Via Katlehong

Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre

28 June 2023 12:57 PM

'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 4 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on 24 June 2023.

[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show

28 June 2023 12:27 PM

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Image screengrab from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Twitter page

South African man tries to smuggle biltong worth R37K into America

28 June 2023 12:05 PM

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized just under 50kg of biltong or 'illegal meat' from a South African passenger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Gabriella Nel on her summit to peak. Photo: Facebook/St Andrew's School for Girls

25-year-old doctor becomes the youngest South African to summit Everest

28 June 2023 10:33 AM

Dr Gabriella Nel completed her recording-breaking summit in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash.

How uploading our minds to a computer might become possible

28 June 2023 10:22 AM

The Conversation discusses the idea that our mind could live on in another form after our physical body dies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

How streaming platforms make you more likely to watch certain series

28 June 2023 10:18 AM

New research reveals several ways that streaming services can make their content more likely to be watched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© romastudio/123rf.com

[WATCH] World's oldest pizza? Painting found in Pompeii suggests acient origins

28 June 2023 10:11 AM

Adam Gilchrist reports on global trends, including a pizza painting found in Pompeii, dating to 1700 BCE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

28 June 2023 9:22 AM

You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month

28 June 2023 8:14 AM

Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fikile Mbalula in row over frozen luxury Bryanston house

Local

Presidency dismisses criticism that Ramaphosa has 'checked out' of running SA

Local

[WATCH] GRAPHIC: IPID investigates fatal shooting of JMPD officer in Braam

Local

EWN Highlights

Presidency dismisses criticism that Ramaphosa has 'checked out' of running SA

28 June 2023 4:33 PM

NSRI rescues KZN motorist stuck in tree after vehicle washed off bridge

28 June 2023 3:54 PM

Joburg mayor Gwamanda arrives at Diepkloof hostel in wake of violent protests

28 June 2023 3:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA