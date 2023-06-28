100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over'
Clarence Ford speaks with Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
On 18 December 1923, radio was introduced in our country with the first experimental broadcast.
After a century of this form of media, radio is still going strong.
A recent survey showed that 94% of South Africans over the age of 15 have owned some form of radio.
Radio has proven itself over and over through the decades with what it has managed to do.Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer - Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Whether it is a traditional radio set, in their cars, or even on their phones, they still engage with the medium. I think that’s a very meaningful thing.Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer - Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Nkoala says that part of the reason why radio has stood the test of time, is because it gives people an opportunity to really express themselves and is one of the most accessible forms of media.
In addition to this, she says there is an opportunity to build a sense of community and feel a real connection between radio presenters and listeners.
While we have seen many people moving towards digital forms of media, the accessibility of radio means it is still the first voice for many.
For as long as the technology is physically inaccessible to people for them to move to the digital realm, the medium of radio will continue to endure.Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer - Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Over the decades we have seen radio grow and develop, and only time will tell what radio will look like in the next 100 years.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jakkapan/jakkapan1503/jakkapan150300105/37845792-old-retro-radio-on-table-with-vintage-green-eye-light-background.jpg
