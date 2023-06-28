South African man tries to smuggle biltong worth R37K into America





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about a tweet which went viral (especially amongst South Africans) when the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) tweeted that just under 50 kilograms of biltong was confiscated from a South African passenger, arriving at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport recently.

Skip to 3.35 for Friedman's view on this one.

Got beef? A South African passenger had 50kg of 'illegal' biltong in his luggage which was seized by border officials at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport recently.

The passenger brought back 49,8 kilograms of beef biltong in five neatly vacuum-packed and sealed bags which is worth about R37,000.

Friedman reports that there are speculations that the South African man had plans to resell these biltong packs in America where the proudly South African snack sells for a whopping R2000 per kilogram.

Last week a passenger arriving in Minnesota from South Africa was referred to Agriculture Secondary Inspection after declaring meat in his luggage. CBP Agriculture Specialists discovered and seized 83lbs of prohibited curried and dried beef.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/XWFxhqdS45 pic.twitter.com/lPH8TEpzxD ' CBP (@CBP) June 23, 2023

The CBP seized ALL the biltong because the product is restricted due to the risk of animal disease.

Friedman says, countries have rules about what you can bring into the country for a reason and biltong is a no-no, no matter how lekker it is.

Of course, this one saw many South Africans "crying" in the comments section, expressing their anguish about the waste of this matter...

Now that I have finally stopped my uncontrollable sobbing, just a message to the dude with the biltong; just DM for a proper recipe and no more yearning for the real thing, we make it here using US beef, and the taste is proper. Sorry for your loss, bud. ' Deon Botes (@DeonBotes63) June 27, 2023

Please let me come and collect it 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️ ' Leonay (@carleyleonay) June 28, 2023

Thank goodness for keeping us safe from African beef jerky! ' Guy Smiley (@Guy_Smiley_) June 23, 2023

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South African man tries to smuggle biltong worth R37K into America