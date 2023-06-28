CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 1:40).
Media outlet CNN has exclusively obtained an audio recording from a meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey in 2021.
In the two-minute recording, former US President Donald Trump can be heard acknowledging that he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran.
CNN shares that in the recording Trump says "these are the papers" while discussing the Pentagon attack plans, which was not included in the indictment.
Trump previously denied all 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information.
He sounds almost boastful that he's got something that he should not have.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
I hope the Americans will do the right thing by us and not reelect this man to be president of the United States.Africa Melane

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Gage Skidmore
