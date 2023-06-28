



Team South Africa returned home with a hero’s welcome after an extraordinary performance at this year’s Special Olympics World Games.

The team accumulated a phenomenal tally of 22 gold, 20 silver and seven bronze medals.

Team SA arrives at O.R. Tambo International Airport. Photo: Supplied

They competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries.

According to Special Olympics SA chairperson Dr Mathews Phosa, the outstanding medal tally not only celebrates the athletes' achievements, it also serves as a symbol of hope and inspiration for those living with intellectual disabilities.

"Our athletes' remarkable achievements have ignited a sense of pride and unity throughout South Africa. By showcasing their abilities, they have shattered misconceptions surrounding intellectual disabilities and fostered a more inclusive society."

RELATED: Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Game

This article first appeared on 947 : Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics