Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics
Team South Africa returned home with a hero’s welcome after an extraordinary performance at this year’s Special Olympics World Games.
The team accumulated a phenomenal tally of 22 gold, 20 silver and seven bronze medals.
They competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries.
According to Special Olympics SA chairperson Dr Mathews Phosa, the outstanding medal tally not only celebrates the athletes' achievements, it also serves as a symbol of hope and inspiration for those living with intellectual disabilities.
"Our athletes' remarkable achievements have ignited a sense of pride and unity throughout South Africa. By showcasing their abilities, they have shattered misconceptions surrounding intellectual disabilities and fostered a more inclusive society."
