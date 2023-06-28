Government must make food waste illegal in order to tackle SA's hunger crisis





Africa Melane speaks to Alan Browde, the CEO and founder of SA Harvest, who says that up to 30% of South Africans are battling with food security.

- 10 million tonnes of food goes to waste in South Africa every year

- 20 million South Africans are experiencing food insecurity

- SA Harvest is an organisation committed to helping feed those in need across the country

© nito500/123rf.com

RELATED:Learners 'crying from hunger' after school feeding scheme fails

It's time for government to commit to tackling hunger in South Africa and one of the ways it can do that is to make food waste illegal, says a local feeding organisation.

According to a 2021 Council for Scientific and Industrial Research report, 10 million tonnes of food goes to waste in South Africa every year.

That's one-third of the 31 million tonnes which is produced annually.

And yet about 30% of South Africans will go to bed hungry tonight.

20 million of us are experiencing food insecurity and that's something that just doesn't make sense, says Alan Browde.

Browde is the CEO and founder of SA Harvest, an organisation ' committed to helping vulnerable people by delivering delicious, nutritious food to organisations across South Africa that feed those in need.'

He says, based on their equation of a meal being 333 grams, ten million tons is equivalent to 30 billion meals.

If you take 20 million people who are on the spectrum of severe food vulnerability, their requirement for three meals a day, over a year would be 20 billion. Alan Browde, CEO and founder - SA Harvest

So just in food waste alone we have the capacity to more than feed the whole country. Alan Browde, CEO and founder - SA Harvest

The fact of the matter is, government has completely extracted itself from the food chain. They don't intervene in anyway, besides a few grants that they give. Alan Browde, CEO and founder - SA Harvest

One of the things it [government] can do is make food waste illegal, they did this in France in 2016 and it made a massive difference. Alan Browde, CEO and founder - SA Harvest

At the moment we're preparing a very complex programme...to see what we can do to change the situation and then work with the government. Alan Browde, CEO and founder - SA Harvest

RELATED:The double burden of malnutrition: What is causing hunger and obesity in SA?

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Government must make food waste illegal in order to tackle SA's hunger crisis