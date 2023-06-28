Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre





Bongani Bingwa speaks to manager and co-director of Via Katlehong Dance Company, Buru Mohlabane.

Hot off their world tour, Via Katlehong Dance Company is bringing pantsula culture back home to South Africa.

In case you didn’t know, pantsula is a South African township culture with its own way of living, that extends to the dress code, music and dance.

All of this is incorporated and translated through dance with Via Katlehong.

Mohlabane says that while the group has had great success abroad taking pantsula culture to the world, it was time to bring it home.

With the help of international choreographers Amala Dianor (France) and Marco da Silva Ferreira (Portugal), Via Injabulo was born.

Via Injabulo celebrates the spirit of community, culture, and tradition of the township of Katlehong, through a unique blend of contemporary dance and South African pantsula… there is something for everyone. Buru Mohlabane, co-director – Via Katlehong

Via Injabulo opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July.

Tickets are available on Webtickets.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.