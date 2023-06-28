Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre
Bongani Bingwa speaks to manager and co-director of Via Katlehong Dance Company, Buru Mohlabane.
Hot off their world tour, Via Katlehong Dance Company is bringing pantsula culture back home to South Africa.
In case you didn’t know, pantsula is a South African township culture with its own way of living, that extends to the dress code, music and dance.
All of this is incorporated and translated through dance with Via Katlehong.
Mohlabane says that while the group has had great success abroad taking pantsula culture to the world, it was time to bring it home.
With the help of international choreographers Amala Dianor (France) and Marco da Silva Ferreira (Portugal), Via Injabulo was born.
Via Injabulo celebrates the spirit of community, culture, and tradition of the township of Katlehong, through a unique blend of contemporary dance and South African pantsula… there is something for everyone.Buru Mohlabane, co-director – Via Katlehong
Via Injabulo opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July.
Tickets are available on Webtickets.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=400603258893372&set=pb.100068311046619.-2207520000.&type=3
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over'
It has been 100 years since radio was first introduced in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome.Read More
South African man tries to smuggle biltong worth R37K into America
The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized just under 50kg of biltong or 'illegal meat' from a South African passenger.Read More
25-year-old doctor becomes the youngest South African to summit Everest
Dr Gabriella Nel completed her recording-breaking summit in May.Read More
How uploading our minds to a computer might become possible
The Conversation discusses the idea that our mind could live on in another form after our physical body dies.Read More
How streaming platforms make you more likely to watch certain series
New research reveals several ways that streaming services can make their content more likely to be watched.Read More
[WATCH] World's oldest pizza? Painting found in Pompeii suggests acient origins
Adam Gilchrist reports on global trends, including a pizza painting found in Pompeii, dating to 1700 BCE.Read More
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to!Read More
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome.Read More
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to!Read More
Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands
California police confirm Julian Sands' body has been identified after human remains were found.Read More
Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating
Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics.Read More
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination
Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.Read More
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team
Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team.Read More
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.Read More