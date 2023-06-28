[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa





Bianca Resnekov interviews Hamilton Wende, Carte Blanche Producer.

On Monday's episode of Carte Blanche they followed the Betereinders – a group dedicated to uniting South through community service and sports, regardless of one's race.

According to their website, 'Betereinders march forward on two legs: reconciliation and restitution'

This is done through providing financial assistance to communities in need, showing concern towards the vulnerable and taking action and improving unemployment by providing youth with help needed to start their own business.

Additionally, they focus on having the 'tough' conversations around race as they believe it's the way towards a united country.

While Wende acknowledges that the story could come across as somewhat patronising and as if we're one big rainbow nation, he adds that the initiative is a good step towards coming together and breaking down the social barriers that have been instilled in us throughout South African history.

When it comes to sports, South Africans want to win. The Betereinders also want the country to win and it all starts with simply being lekker. #CarteBlanche pic.twitter.com/wCV8gtd7q9 ' Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) June 25, 2023

This Sunday, we meet the Betereinders - a group dedicated to uniting SA through community service and sports. Whether it's rugby or soccer - see how these South Africans find common ground on the sports field. #CarteBlanche 7pm on #MNet101. @Xola_Ntshinga pic.twitter.com/ZYCyUcCgZL ' Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) June 24, 2023

The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together. Hamilton Wende, Producer – Carte Blanche

It's not gonna solve all our problems in this country, which are often very serious... but it's a way of getting to know people, to start relationships. Hamilton Wende, Producer – Carte Blanche

We were separated by law...so a little bit of social engineering in a fun way is necessary to start these relationships. Hamilton Wende, Producer – Carte Blanche

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa