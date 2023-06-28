R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party





Africa Melane discusses the GOOD party’s proposal for a Basic Income Grant of R999 with party MP, Brett Herron.

The Good party has launched its #BasicIncomeGrant campaign

It wants the R999 grant to be available to unemployed South Africans between the ages of 18 and 60

Basic income grant (BIG). © dizanna/123rf.com

RELATED: President advised against basic income grant, but report says it's sustainable

A basic income grant (BIG) of R999 is widely expected to be one of the GOOD party's campaign pillars in the run up to the 2024 elections.

Calling it a "GOOD deal" the party says that not only can it be done, but that it must be done.

The party is proposing that the grant be available to unemployed South Africans between the ages of 18 and 60.

Herron says the R999 grant can be introduced once there is the political will to do so.

Our starting point is that there is nothing more front line delivery than giving a poor person, who has zero income, cash. Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD Party

Herron says government has essentially failed to meet the provisions of the Constitution which is the right of support to those citizens unable to support themselves:

"We've never really met that right," he says.

27. (1) Everyone has the right to have access to— (a) health care services, including reproductive health care; (b) sufficient food and water; and (c) social security, including, if they are unable to support themselves and their dependants, appropriate social assistance. Section 27, The Constitution of South Africa

The National Development Plan guarantees South Africans that there should be no one living below the lower-bound poverty line.

Herron explains that it is this line that has provided the basis for the amount of R999.

The R999 is the most recent statistic on the lower bound poverty line which is R945 per month which was estimated in 2022. Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD Party

So where does the money come from for the grant?

With some adjustments in the tax regime, suggests Herron.

For example, the very high tax deductions that are available to those who take out retirement savings...it's excessive and benefits wealthy people. Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD Party

Perhaps an increase in company tax. Brett Heron, Secretary-General - GOOD Party

RELATED: Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party