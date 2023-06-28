



Are you looking to trade in your green barcoded ID book for the new Smart ID? Or maybe your passport has expired, and you want to apply for a new one?

Now may be a good time to visit your nearest Home Affairs branch.

The Department of Home Affairs has undertaken to extend its operating times by two hours as of 27 June 2023.

The move will see offices operate from 8:30 am to 17:30 pm.

The extension will allow the department to deal with the higher volumes of applications for Smart ID cards and passport services at its branches countrywide.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi approved the extension so that citizens' higher demand for identity and travel documentation can be met and expedited.

[Statement] The Department of Home Affairs temporarily extends operating times by two hours to meet the growing demands for services at office https://t.co/c5kmPSQIZR ' HomeAffairsSA 🇿🇦 (@HomeAffairsSA) June 27, 2023

The department usually receives a higher volume of applications during school holidays. To meet demand during this period, we have extended operating hours. Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister

This means that the 198 modernised Live Capture offices remain open two hours later than normal.

However, the minister has emphasised that the change in operating hours is temporary.

This article first appeared on 947 : Home Affairs Department extends operating hours