Home Affairs Department extends operating hours
Are you looking to trade in your green barcoded ID book for the new Smart ID? Or maybe your passport has expired, and you want to apply for a new one?
Now may be a good time to visit your nearest Home Affairs branch.
The Department of Home Affairs has undertaken to extend its operating times by two hours as of 27 June 2023.
The move will see offices operate from 8:30 am to 17:30 pm.
The extension will allow the department to deal with the higher volumes of applications for Smart ID cards and passport services at its branches countrywide.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi approved the extension so that citizens' higher demand for identity and travel documentation can be met and expedited.
[Statement] The Department of Home Affairs temporarily extends operating times by two hours to meet the growing demands for services at office https://t.co/c5kmPSQIZR' HomeAffairsSA 🇿🇦 (@HomeAffairsSA) June 27, 2023
The department usually receives a higher volume of applications during school holidays. To meet demand during this period, we have extended operating hours.Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister
This means that the 198 modernised Live Capture offices remain open two hours later than normal.
However, the minister has emphasised that the change in operating hours is temporary.
This article first appeared on 947 : Home Affairs Department extends operating hours
More from Local
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.Read More
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'
Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?Read More
Midday Report Express: JHB mayor visits Diepkloof amid service delivery issues
All the news you need to know.Read More
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake'
If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula.Read More
Motsoaledi's decision to end ZEP invalid & unconstitutional, rules High Court
In 2021, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the special permit that was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
How HOPE is improving the lives of elderly South Africans
Many young and middle-aged South Africans are leaving the country, but many older people are staying behind and need care.Read More
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party
The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] GRAPHIC: IPID investigates fatal shooting of JMPD officer in Braam
It is understood that both officers of the law were off duty when the altercation ensued.Read More