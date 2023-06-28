[WATCH] GRAPHIC: IPID investigates fatal shooting of JMPD officer in Braam
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
When did we become so angry as a nation?
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed an investigation of murder after an ugly altercation in Johannesburg.
This comes after a video went viral of a JMPD cop allegedly shooting and killing a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) outside a club in Braamfontein.
Apparently they Both gents are law enforcement officers 1 is JMPD the other SAPS and Apparently these guys are friends from the academy, see last video pic.twitter.com/cH709vi7cU' Call me Thabo🩸 (@Callmethaboo2nd) June 27, 2023
Constable sends a his colleague a VN clarifying his reasons for shooting #JMPD #SAPS #ThaboBester pic.twitter.com/GSpE3wKSom' Ayanda Poulten (@AYZA_GTS) June 27, 2023
